Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has drawn up an ambitious ₹200 crore redevelopment plan to transform the defunct Nicco Park in Bhubaneswar into a world-class tourism destination.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reviewed the redevelopment proposal. Before the project takes off, efforts are underway to end the existing public-private partnership and bring full control of the park under the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). The authority is currently working on assessing the equity shares of all stakeholders to determine compensation and ownership structures.

Nicco Park was initially developed in 1996 under a partnership between BDA (49%) and the Nicco Group (51%). Construction began in 1997 on a 24-acre plot along the natural drain near the state secretariat.

However, the park suffered heavy damage during the 1999 super cyclone. Although the Nicco Group secured loans from IPICOL for restoration, the park never fully recovered and remained unprofitable. Gradual neglect led to poor maintenance and dwindling visitor numbers.

In 2007, BDA handed over park operations to a private firm, Sun Tech City Private Limited. The park was renamed BDA City Centre, but operational issues persisted. Pollution from Drain No. 10, illegal encroachments, and toxic water in the boating pond made the site unappealing. Several amusement installations broke down due to lack of upkeep. Cyclone Fani in 2019 dealt a final blow, leaving the park in a state of disuse.

Now, the state government plans to revive Nicco Park with modern facilities. The upgraded park will include entertainment zones, an Ayurvedic garden, advanced lighting systems, cycling tracks, and food courts. The entire redevelopment responsibility has been assigned to BDA.

A senior BDA official said all private stakeholders will be removed before the revamp. Documentation is being verified to determine each company’s stake, and discussions are ongoing, especially with the Nicco Group, which is set to be the first to exit.