Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is moving ahead with its ambitious plan to establish ‘New Bhubaneswar’, a modern satellite city on the outskirts of the state capital.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Monday informed that the proposed township will be developed over 800 acres covering Malipada, Dasapur, Andharua and Gothapatna.

The master plan and design for the project have been prepared by the Singapore Government, drawing inspiration from Dholera SIR and GIFT City models.

According to officials, New Bhubaneswar will feature:

An IT Park for professionals

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Residential complexes and commercial hubs

Financial activity zones

Ample open spaces, pedestrian pathways, and modern infrastructure

Industries will also be given priority in the city’s development, making it a hub for investment and growth.

Housing & Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR), currently being prepared by Singapore authorities with adequate funding, will be submitted to the state government within one to two months.

She further added that the government is also working on redevelopment and expansion of Bhubaneswar city alongside the proposed new township.