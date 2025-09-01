Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost urbanisation and trade, the Odisha government is set to develop three economic zones under the Quad City Programme, in collaboration with NITI Aayog.

Housing & Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee announced on Monday that the initiative will link key cities contributing significantly to the state’s GDP.

The proposed zones are:

Zone 1: Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, and Paradip

Zone 2: Sunabeda, Koraput, Bargarh, and Sambalpur

Zone 3: Rourkela, Keonjhar, and Barbil

The programme will be executed through a joint effort of the state government’s internal committee and NITI Aayog, aiming to create integrated hubs of urban growth, industry, and economic activity.