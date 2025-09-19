Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is considering the introduction of Bhagavad Gita session in schools to promote the moral and intellectual development of students, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond informed the Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a query raised by BJP MLA from Bhadrak, Sitansu Sekhar Mohapatra, the Minister said the proposal is part of the Odisha Curriculum Framework for School Education 2025, which is being aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

“There are proposals for reciting the sound of Om thrice, chanting verses from the Bhagavad Gita, prayers, moral stories, and peace hymns during daily school assemblies to strengthen students’ values and intellect,” Gond said.

Mohapatra had asked whether the state government was planning to include the Bhagavad Gita in elementary and high school education for the religious, moral, and intellectual growth of children and approve the proposal.