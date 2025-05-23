Bhubaneswar: Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister, Sampad Chandra Swain, today reviewed the progress of key projects of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Odisha.

The review meeting focused on two transformative ventures—the Dual Feed Naphtha Cracker Plant at Paradeep and the Yarn Manufacturing Project at Bhadrak.

Calling for urgency and synergy across departments, Swain directed the officials concerned to resolve pending land acquisition issues and accelerate the process of obtaining statutory clearances. He emphasized that early grounding of these projects is crucial not only for industrial growth but also for unlocking large-scale employment and investment opportunities in the state.

“These projects represent a turning point in Odisha’s development journey. They will serve as catalysts for economic transformation, ushering in a new era of industrial prosperity for our people,” stated the minister.

Participating in the review meet, Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj emphasized on the importance of coordinated action among all stakeholders to realize Odisha’s long-term economic potential.

The Paradeep Naphtha Cracker Plant is expected to be a game-changer in the petrochemicals sector, creating a robust downstream ecosystem, while the Bhadrak Yarn Project is set to bolster the state’s textile industry and generate significant employment, particularly in rural regions, said the state government in a statement.