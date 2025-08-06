Bhubaneswar: Marking the World Breastfeeding Week, the Odisha Government has intensified efforts to promote maternal and child health by urging business establishments, especially shopping malls, to set up breastfeeding centres for women customers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also heads the Women and Child Development Department, made an appeal to private establishments to create dedicated breastfeeding spaces and toilets for women.

“Shopping malls where more than 75% of customers are women must have clean toilets and breastfeeding rooms. If such basic facilities are absent, it will adversely affect women's health,” she said.

She said breastfeeding centres will be gradually opened at major public places such as bus stands, railway stations, haats, and markets. Plans are also in place to set up these centres at government offices and public grievance hearing venues. A female attendant will be deployed at each railway station to support women using the centres, the Deputy CM said.

On this occasion, two new websites were also unveiled by the Women and Child Development Department. The state’s first official breastfeeding centre was inaugurated at the Odisha State Commission for Women premises. In another key move, the Lok Kalyan App was launched to allow social workers to associate with the State Women Welfare Board.

Minister Parida highlighted that breastfeeding not only boosts child nutrition but also reduces the risk of diseases like breast cancer and type-2 diabetes in mothers. She emphasised the need for collaborative efforts from both the government and the private sector.

“We are seeking a partnership with the private sector. Businesses should take the lead and make arrangements for small rooms where women can breastfeed their children in privacy,” she said.