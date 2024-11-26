Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today rejected an application of IAS officer Sujata R. Karthikeyan for extension of her leave.

Official sources said while rejecting the application of Karthikeyan for the extension of her leave for another six months, the Government directed her to join the office tomorrow.

Karthikeyan has been on leave for a period of six months since May 31. Her leave duration ended today.

On June 7 this year, the General Administration & Public Grievance Department granted six-month childcare leave to Sujata R. Karthikeyan to take care of her minor daughter appearing in her 10th Examination.

During her childcare leave period, Karthikeyan was paid a leave salary equal to the pay drawn before proceeding on leave. The Odisha Government granted the childcare leave to her as per Rule 18-D of AIS (Leave) Rules, 1955.

The 2000-batch IAS officer is serving as the Special Secretary at the Finance Department.

She also held the position of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Mission Shakti Department earlier. However, under the Election Commission of India (ECI) directive, the Odisha Government transferred her to the Finance Department.

She is wife of VK Pandian, former IAS officer and close aide of BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

Also read: Sujata Karthikeyan goes on 6-month 'childcare' leave days after BJD's poll debacle

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the General Administration department and the Chief Secretary will take measures as per the law. He refused to make further comment on the matter.