Jajpur: As scheduled, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today released 4th phase money of first installment under Subhadra Yojana for women beneficiaries in the state.

Attending a programme in Jajpur district today, the CM provided over Rs 900 Crore financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, Odisha's flagship programme. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling were among others present at the Subhdara money disbursement event.

More than 18 lakh women beneficiaries will receive Rs 5,000 amount today in the fourth phase. With this, total 98 lakh women will be benefitted under the scheme so far.

Notably, the 4th phase of Subhadra money was scheduled to be released on December 25. However, the state government deferred in releasing the money due to ongoing verification.

The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24.

Subhadra scheme was launched on September 17, 2024, after formation of BJP government in Odisha. While Rs 5,000 was credited to bank accounts of 25 women beneficiaries in first phase, around 39 lakh women were benefitted under the scheme in the second phase on Oct 9.

The state government is targetting to include 1 crore eligible women under the scheme. The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.