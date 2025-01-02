Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today released control room numbers for the forthcoming 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to commence from January 8 in Bhubaneswar.

The telephone numbers -- 0674 2390411/0674 2390811 -- of Control Room at Home Department, will be functional from January 2 to 11.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915. The tradition of celebrating the event started in 2003. The first convention was organised on January 9, 2003 to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

Since 2015, under a revised format, the NRI event is being held once in every two years to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and reconnect them with their cultural roots.

The 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is scheduled to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar from 8th-10th January, 2025, under the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat".

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Union Ministers and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi among other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the mega event.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held from 8-10 January 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The theme of the last edition was "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal".

For the PBD Convention 2025, Indian government has invited Indian diaspora to participate in the event in a large number.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Kuwait in December last year extended his invitation to the Indian community residing there to take part in the 3-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled in January 2025 in Bhubaneswar spotlighting that Indian will be hub of global development and growth engine in future.