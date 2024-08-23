Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has approved the SOP for implementation of Subhadra Yojana for women in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced this in the Assembly.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose, said the Chief Minister.

Subhadra scheme will transform the lives of over 1 crore women in Odisha. All women in the age group of 21 to 60 will be included under the scheme.

Women from economically well-off families, government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under Subhadra scheme.

Similarly, women who are receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be excluded from the scheme.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana, revealed the Chief Minister.

The financial assistance under the scheme will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, added the CM.

To avail the benefits under this scheme, the women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at Anganwadi centres, Block offices, Mo Seva Kendras and Jan Seva Kendras. A call centre will also be set up for the scheme.

A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries. In order to encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of Rs 500 will be given to each of them.

The Women and Child Development Department will establish a Subhadra Society for the implementation and monitoring of the scheme, said the Chief Minister.