Cuttack: As directed by Orissa High Court, Odisha Government released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for police on behaviour with Army personnel at police stations.

Odisha Advocate General informed the High Court about the SOP today. Besides, the AG also informed about the status of the cases involving an Army Major, who along with his female friend was allegedly assaulted by police personnel at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar in September.

The next hearing has been scheduled for November 19.

As per the SOP, CCTVs will be installed in all police stations across Odisha by the end of March 2025.

Last month, the court had expressed displeasure over the non-functioning of CCTV at 13 police stations in the state. Hearing a PIL in connection with the Bharatpur police station case, the court had directed the state government to form an SOP for police on their behaviour towards Army personnel at police stations.

According to reports, an Army Major attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and his fiancée were assaulted by police at Bharatpur Police Station on September 15. The couple had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three female cops dragged his fiancée into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops, including the ex-Inspector in charge of the Bharatpur Police Station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

Following the widespread furore over the incident, Odisha Police has suspended five police personnel -- Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Hansda.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police is currently investigating the matter.