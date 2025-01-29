Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today removed Deogarh Municipality Chairperson Santi Manjari Dei from the post for failing to discharge her duties and disobeying guidelines issued by the government.

"After careful consideration of the inquiry report of the Deogarh District Collector, the explanation offered by the Chairperson of the Municipality and after giving her an opportunity of personal hearing on the 22nd day of January 2025, the State Government is satisfied that the Chairperson of the said Municipality has wilfully violated the provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act and the rules thereunder, disobeyed the guidelines issued by the Government, seriously failed to discharge her duties as a Chairperson and acted in contravention of provisions of the said Act, rules and guidelines," a notification issued by the State Government said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 53 of the said Act, the State Government do hereby remove the present Chairperson Santi Manjari Dei of the Deogarh Municipality from office with immediate effect," the notification added.