Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has renamed the iconic Historic Bali Jatra, scheduled to be held in Cuttack Bali Jatra Ground from November 5 to 12 this year.

As per the announcement, the event will now be called "Historic Bali Jatra Cuttack 2025" instead of "Historic Bali Jatra".

To address traffic congestion, the government has decided to shift the mega fair entirely to the lower Bali Jatra Ground, excluding the upper ground area near Barabati Stadium. This year, the event will be organised over 60 acres, compared to 34 acres earlier, on the banks of the Mahanadi near Gadgadia Ghat.

Key updates include:

All traffic and parking-related information will be available on the Bali Jatra portal.

Cultural troupes registered under the Society Registration App can apply through the district culture office. Each troupe will get 20 minutes for their performance.

The RFP Management will handle the tender process for event management, valid until October 30, 2025.

Bali Jatra, observed every year on Kartika Purnima, commemorates the ancient maritime voyages of Odia sailors to Southeast Asia. The week-long fair is among the state’s most celebrated cultural and trade festivals.