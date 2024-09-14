Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government renamed the state-sponsored scheme 'Mo School Abhiyan' as 'Panchasakha Sikhya Setu'.

A notification regarding renaming the programme has been issued by the School & Mass Education Department, Odisha.

'Mo School Abhiyan' was launched by the previous BJD government on November 14, 2017, for the upliftment of government schools.

The unique initiative under School & Mass Education Department is a platform to bring alumni, their alma mater, and the community around Government-run or Government-aided schools together.