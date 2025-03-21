Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government decided to replace Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020, with the previous rules for appointment on compassionate ground.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed in Assembly today.

The proposal received the Cabinet nod at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

As per the Cabinet decision, all the applications applied before the Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020, came into force for appointment on compassionate ground will be taken into consideration as per Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990.

With this, family members of employees died before enforecement of Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020, will get government service under Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990.

As per Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990, a member of the family of the government employee who dies while in service, may be appointed to any Group C or Group D posts. At the time of notifying such vacancies to the Employment Exchange or the examining authority, the employer shall clearly mention that the vacancy is proposed to be filled up under rehabilitation assistance scheme and so, sponsoring of candidates by Employment Exchange or the examining authority is not necessary.

However, the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik amended the OCS (RA) Rules in 2020 and set new rules for appointment under the Rehabilitation Assistance scheme.

As per Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020, one family member of the deceased government employee shall be appointed on compassionate ground to Group-D base level post. The appointment on compassionate ground shall be made without following the due recruitment procedure subject to satisfaction of the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Compassionate appointment to any base level Group-D post, under these rules, shall ordinarily be available to the spouse of the deceased government employee. In case, the spouse is found to be medically unfit for the job as per the report of medical board, the spouse may nominaye any one of the eligible family members of the deceased government employee for appointment on compassionate ground.