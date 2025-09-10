Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Department of the Odisha government has sought a detailed report on the requirement of vehicles for Block Education Officers (BEOs) across the state to ensure better implementation and monitoring of education programmes at the grassroots level.

In a letter issued on September 9, Dipti Rani Sahoo, Additional Secretary to the Government, directed the Director of Elementary Education and the State Project Director of OSEPA to assess the need for vehicles for BEOs.

The move aims to strengthen supervision and improve the smooth execution of various educational schemes.