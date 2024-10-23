Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MGM Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Chennai for heart transplantation at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack city.

The MoU was inked between the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Odisha and MGM Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. in the pesence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling.

As per official sources, MGM, Chennai had provided hands-on training to two teams from medical colleges of Odisha free of cost. As the infrastructure is available at the SCB Hospital, it expressed intent to conduct heart transplant free of cost for the initial 10 cases.

They will also take all steps like hands-on training, suggestions for functionalization, patient screening, and post operative follow ups at the SCB Hospital. Subsequently, further transplantations will be carried on by the team of doctors of SCB Hospital.

The minister said the patients will receive these services free of cost. This initiative is expected to be a game-changer, making heart transplants accessible and reducing the need for patients to travel outside Odisha for treatment.