Bhubaneswar: The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Odisha to collaborate on the exchange of ideas, technologies, and information for the implementation of large-scale energy efficiency measures.

As per a press note issued by the state government on Friday, this is a significant step towards advancing India's energy transition and sustainability goals.

The MoU was signed between the state Energy Department and the EESL in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo who also holds the energy portfolio.

This partnership marks a commitment to fostering energy efficiency and sustainability across various sectors, reinforcing Odisha’s leadership in climate action and green development.

The energy department sources informed that this collaboration will serve as a framework for deploying innovative and sustainable solutions, including energy efficiency projects in public buildings and municipal services, the promotion of clean cooking solutions and electric mobility, and initiatives for capacity building, knowledge sharing, and joint research and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh Deo said, “Odisha is committed to becoming a leader in energy efficiency and sustainability. This MoU with EESL will help us enhance energy security, reduce costs, and improve public infrastructure across the state. By implementing large-scale energy efficiency projects, promoting clean mobility, and adopting innovative solutions, we are ensuring a greener, more resilient future for our citizens. This is a major step towards realising Odisha’s vision for sustainable development and economic growth.”

Principal Secretary of Odisha Energy Department, Vishal Kumar Dev said that this MoU will enable Odisha to leverage advanced technologies and best practices to optimize energy consumption across multiple sectors in the state.

“This MoU is a testament to our shared vision for sustainable development and energy conservation. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate Odisha's leadership in energy efficiency and contribute significantly to India's Net Zero targets,” said CEO, EESL, Vishal Kapoor.

(IANS)