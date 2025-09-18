Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has spent over ₹380.95 crore on advertisements in newspapers, electronic media and hoardings during the last three financial years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in the Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Sofia Firdous.

The highest spending was in 2023-24, with ₹186.60 crore spent on advertisements. In 2022-23, the expenditure stood at ₹86.28 crore, while in 2024-25, the amount reached ₹108.06 crore.

These advertisements were released by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department to highlight the benefits of various schemes funded by the Centre, the state government, and jointly by both. The costs were borne from the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) budgets of different departments, the CM said.