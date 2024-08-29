Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government spent Rs 15,26,91,933 on advertorials featuring former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and former 5T Chairman VK Pandian between January 2023 and May 2024.

This was informed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Legislative Assembly while replying to a question by MLA Laxman Bag.

During this period, the Information and Public Relations Department requested certain newspapers to publish advertorials on several programs. These advertorials included photos related to specific events, featuring Naveen Patnaik and VK Pandian, said Majhi.

From January 2023 to May 2024, the Information and Public Relations Department published advertisements worth Rs 33,71,49,106 in various newspapers. These advertisements featured photos of the former Chief Minister and highlighted various government schemes and programs, Majhi added.