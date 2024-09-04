Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government had spent Rs 247.36 crore for the distribution of jute bags among people in all constituencies of the state before the 2024 elections, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in the Legislative Assembly, today.

The minister was replying to a question by MLA Amarendra Das.

Additionally, Rs 1,000 was provided to each household as financial assistance, amounting to a total expenditure of Rs 959.05 crore, the minister said.

Currently, there is no provision for providing the freebies to those who haven't received them, the minister added.

Notably, the jute bags bore the logo of the '5T' initiative of the previous State Government (BJD government).