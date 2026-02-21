Bhubaneswar: The state government has suggested precautionary measures for schools across Odisha to tackle the possible heatwave situation during the upcoming summer.

The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department of the state government today sent a directive in this regard to all departmental Directors and District Education Officers (DEOs) in Odisha.

As per the directive, all government, government-aided and private schools in the state must strictly follow the heatwave safety guidelines.

Students to get heatwave safety tips

The measures include ensuring uninterrupted availability of safe drinking water in schools, repairing tube wells where necessary, and keeping sufficient ORS packets for students and staff.

Besides, schools have been directed to restrict outdoor activities to prevent exposure to extreme heat. Similarly, the authorities will sensitize parents to ensure that children carry water bottles to school.

Moreover, the authorities concerned have been asked to create awareness regarding the precautionary measures against heatwave situation. Additionally, schools will allocate time during school hours to educate students on heat wave safety tips.

The directive has also been forwarded to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), all Collectors-cum-District Magistrates, and Block Education Officers (BEOs) for necessary action.