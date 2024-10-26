Bhubaneswar: Taking stringent action for dereliction of duty during Cyclone Dana, Odisha Government suspended four employees including an RI from their services.

"Four employees -- 3 PEOs and 1 RI -- were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty during Cyclone Dana. Their behaviour was harsh to the public during the disaster period," informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

This apart, the Minister sought reports from collectors regarding some other employees, who have allegedly violated government rules.

Speaking about the action, he said, "There will be no excuse for dereliction of duty. The violators will be punished and employees, who have performed their duties well and stood by people at the time of natural calamity will be awarded by the government."

He said that a preliminary report on damage and loss incurred due to Cyclone Dana in Odisha has been submitted to the government.

"We have received a preliminary report yesterday. We will conduct an aerial survey to assess the loss caused by the cyclone. The officials have been asked to make field visit to the affected areas after the weather condition improves," the Minister said.