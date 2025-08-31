Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government suspended Jamada Tahasildar Madhusmita Singh from service with immediate effect for her alleged involvement in a major corruption case.

Singh, an OAS officer and former Executive Officer of Belpahar Municipality, has been placed under suspension by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department following a special audit report. The case, involving misappropriation of over Rs 4,000 crore, is currently under investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EoW).

During the suspension period, Singh—now posted as Tahasildar of Jamada in Mayurbhanj district—has been directed not to leave headquarters without prior permission from the Mayurbhanj Collector.

Earlier, the Accountant of Belpahar Municipality had been arrested in connection with the same graft case.