Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia has assured that the state government is actively taking measures to control forest fires across various regions.

Speaking on the matter, the minister said that awareness campaigns are being conducted in villages close to forested areas. He acknowledged that in 17 tribal-dominated districts, local communities traditionally use fire for various purposes. However, he clarified that there are no major fire incidents in the state at present, with only 310 small fire points detected.

To tackle the situation, the government has deployed adequate fire squads, especially in dense forests. Surveillance has been intensified with the use of drone cameras to monitor fire-prone areas. The minister also confirmed that the Similipal forest, which often faces fire threats, has remained unaffected this year.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to forest conservation, he noted that Odisha has a vast forest cover of 52,000 square kilometres. In village forests, locals often ignite controlled fires for collecting mahua flowers, but steps are being taken to prevent these from spreading uncontrollably.

As a part of a new initiative, the Chief Minister has directed that villagers be actively involved in fire mitigation efforts. Each village will receive an incentive of ₹10,000 through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to participate in fire prevention activities.