Balangir: In a highly unfortunate incident, a teacher of a government school in Odisha's Balangir district reportedly sought leave for a day to work as a labourer due to non-payment of salary for the last three months.

Prabhudatta Sahoo, who is serving as an Assistant Teacher (ex-cadre) at the Bandhanbahal Primary School in the Puintala block of the district, submitted a leave application to the headmaster of the government-run educational institution on Wednesday.

In the application, Sahoo mentioned that his financial condition has deteriorated after not receiving salary for the past three months. The teacher sought a leave for February 20 to work as a labourer, which was sanctioned by the headmaster.

The concerned officials of the district administration were yet to comment on the matter.