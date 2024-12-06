Bhubaneswar: Obscene dance in Jatra shows will be prohibited in Odisha as the state government is seriously considering for a ban on vulgarity on stage.

Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed this while replying to Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the Assembly here today.

In a written statement, the Minister said that a guideline is being prepared to prohibit obscene dance in Jatra shows.

The concern over vulgarity in Jatra shows was raised in the House during the the ongoing winter session of Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Expressing concern over obscene dance in Jatra, BJP MLA Sanatan Bijuli demanded the government's intervention and suggested enacting a separate law for its complete prohibition to preserve Odisha's cultural ethos.

Joining the discussion during Zero Hour in the House, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh pointed out a recent incident in Ganjam district, where objectionable performance during a Jatra show caused public outrage. He suggested that such performances should be censored before being staged.