Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced that the State Government will bear the entire cost of education for the children of Santosh Parida (46), who sustained injuries in a communal clash in Tihidi area of Bhadrak district and later died during treatment.

Majhi has also announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to Santosh Parida’s family. He further said that one member of the bereaved family will be provided with a government job.

In the wake of rising communal tension in Bhadrak district, internet services have been suspended from 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Santosh Parida of Kasati village under Tihidi block had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for 13 days after being attacked allegedly by a group involved in illegal cattle trafficking on May 30. He succumbed to his injuries yesterday around 2 PM.

So far, 12 people have been arrested from various locations, including Ahmedabad, Jagatpur, Salepur, and Nischintkoili, and forwarded to court.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have alleged that more than 60 persons were involved in the assault and demanded a broader investigation and more arrests. They also claimed that the attack was triggered by Santosh Parida’s opposition to illegal cattle trafficking.