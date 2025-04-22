Bhubaneswar: The beneficiaries under food security schemes will avail new ration cards on the occasion of Panchayatiraj (PR) Diwas on April 24 in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will distribute new NFSA and SFSS ration cards among eligible beneficiaries during a programme in Puri on April 24, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

The state government will provide new ration cards to 5.90 lakh beneficiaries in phases.

The collectors have been asked to keep new ration cards ready by today.

On the other hand, 25 lakh beneficiaries are yet to update their eKYC in the state.

"The officials have been asked to submit a report by carrying out field inspection to verify the applicants. Following the report, final beneficiaries list will be ready," he said.

As per the government order, the new applicants and addition of new members in the existing ration cards will get coloured NFSA (National Food Security Act) and SFSS (State Food Security Scheme) ration cards.

As per the technical specification, the new ration card will be 6-inch-long and 4 -inch-wide. It will come with A4 Size Paper and glossy. The cost of printing and lamination of ration cards shall not exceed @Rs. 10/- per ration card.