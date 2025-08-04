Bhubaneswar: The state government will take the necessary steps to facilitate Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans to Lakhpati Didis in Odisha.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

“The state government is committed to make Lakhpati Didis as Crorepati Didis in Odisha. Steps will be taken to facilitate Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans to the Lakhpati Didis through the women self-help groups (SHGs),” Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development (W&CD) portfolio.

The Union Government, in association with the state government, launched the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative with an motive to make women members earn an income of Rs 1 lakh annually.

The Deputy Chief Minister also talked to the beneficiaries of Subhadra scheme in Odisha. She asked the beneficiaries to write to the (W&CD) department giving detailed presentation on the utilization of the money received through the Subhadra scheme.

“Successful business models of the beneficiaries to be displayed in the Subhadra website of the state government,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.