Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will form a 15-member panel to monitor the Subhadra Yojana, a women's welfare scheme in the state.

As per the guidelines released by the state government for implementing the Subhadra scheme, a State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSLMC) headed by Chief Secretary will be constituted for the programme.

The 15-member panel would review the policy, recommend the government, strengthen coordination among departments involved in the scheme, outline the hindrances for implementation, and propose the government make necessary revisions for its successful implementation.

Here's the list of members to be included in the panel:

1. Chief Secretary (Chairman)

2. Development Commissioner (Vice-Chairman)

3. Principal Secretary/Secretary, Finance (Member)

4. Principal Secretary/Secretary, Women & Child Development (Member)

5. Principal Secretary/Secretary, Panchayatiraj & Drinking Water (Member)

6. Principal Secretary/Secretary, I&PR (Member)

7. Principal Secretary/Secretary, Electronics & IT (Member)

8. Principal Secretary/Secretary, Food Supply & Consumer Welfare (Member)

9. Principal Secretary/Secretary, Mission Shakti (Member)

10. Principal Secretary/Secretary, Housing & Urban Development (Member)

11. Director, Integrated Child Development Services (Member)

12. Convenor, State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) (Member)

13. Representative nominated by the Chairperson from a civil society organisation (Member)

14. Representative from educational institution (Member)

15. State Nodal Officer (Member Secretary)

Besides, if required, the committee can invite any person or organisation to the meeting for the necessary suggestions for the success of the scheme.

The scheme is slated to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.