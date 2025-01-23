Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will hold the pre-Budget consultation meeting in the capital city here on January 24 (Friday).

The Finance Department of the state government is scheduled to consult economists as well as former Finance Ministers of Odisha at the meet.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 10.30 am tomorrow. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will consult the economists and former Finance Ministers before drafting the Budget proposal for 2025-26 financial year, sources said.

The Chief Minister will table the Budget proposal for 2025-26 fiscal in the Odisha Assembly on February 17.

It is worth mentioning here that the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 13 and conclude on April 5.

The General Discussion on the State Budget is scheduled to be held at the Assembly on February 20 and 21.

The Appropriation Bill of Budget 2025-26 will be tabled in the Assembly on March 29.