Bhubaneswar: The Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, will be implemented in Odisha soon, informed Panchayatiraj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik in the Assembly.

Replying to Pottangi MLA Rama Chandra Kadam, who is the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, the Minister told the House that his government led by Mohan Charan Majhi is set to implement the PESA Act in the state.

Criticizing the previous government, he said that the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government had given collectors' power to sarpanches during the Covid pandemic in the state. Later, the government withdrew the power from them.

However, the present government will implement the PESA Act, benefitting the tribals in Scheduled Areas.

About PESA Act, 1996

The PESA Act was enacted on 24 December 1996 in the country to enable Tribal Self Rule in these areas. The Act

extended the provisions of Panchayats to the tribal areas of nine states that have Fifth Schedule Areas. The states included Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The fundamental spirit of the Panchayat Extension Act for tribal areas under 5th Schedule is that it devolves power and authority to Gram Sabha and Panchayats rather than delegation. The law directs the state government to endow powers and authority to make Gram Sabha and Panchayats function as Institutions of Local Self Governance, specifically on matters of enforcing the prohibition of sale and consumption of intoxicants; ownership of minor forest produce; power to prevent alienation of land and restoration of unlawfully alienated land, management of village markets, control over money lending, etc.

The PESA also empowers the gram sabha of the Scheduled Areas to approve plans, programmes for social and economic development, identify beneficiaries under poverty alleviation programmes, certify utilization of funds by Gram Panchayats, protect natural resources, including minor forest produce and be consulted before land acquisition.