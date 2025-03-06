Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon launch a mobile app enabling people to obtain various certificates from the Revenue Department through online mode.

The state government will unveil the special app in April, revealed Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today.

“Now, people can apply for caste, income and residence certificates through the mobile app. Earlier, they were travelling to the Tehsil offices and queuing up for hours to obtain these certificates,” said the Minister.

Details of the applications including date and purpose will be recorded through the app. The Revenue Department will issue a detailed guideline for issuance of certificates in a particular timeframe, he added.

“The concerned Tehsildars will upload detailed data regarding the issuance of the certificates through the app. From this, the state government can get information regarding any delay in providing services to the applicants,” Pujari said.

The applicants can download their certificates through the app. They will no longer visit the Tehsil offices to avail these services. The Revenue Department of the state government is committed to the home delivery of services, revealed the Minister.