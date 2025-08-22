Bhubaneswar: In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Odisha Government has decided to establish a unified education board by merging the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced today that employees will be appointed as per the new board’s regulations, and further decisions will be taken as required. The government is yet to finalize whether the board’s office will be set up in Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

Alongside this reform, the state government has also decided to regularize the services of schematic primary teachers. Under the NEP framework, Odisha will fill 44,433 teaching posts over the next three years, with 15,000 appointments annually. Additionally, Sishu Sevikas will soon be appointed in 45,000 primary schools across the state.

To support students, the government will provide free textbooks for Class 9 and 10 students in government and government-aided schools. Addressing student health concerns in hostels, the department has also planned to appoint one Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) for every 300 students, the Minister informed.