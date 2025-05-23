Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will extend financial support for the conduct of Rath Yatra festivals held at various places across the state, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said today.

Speaking to reporters, Harichandan informed that the Law Department will provide assistance for the construction of chariots and other related expenses in areas where Rath Yatra is celebrated.

He further said that Jagannath temples under the Endowment Commission will be eligible for this financial aid. The move aims to support the smooth conduct of the festival, which holds immense religious and cultural significance in the state.

The minister also mentioned that a large number of applications have already been received from different temples seeking financial help. “Even those temples which have not yet applied will be considered,” he assured.