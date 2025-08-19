Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to provide free uniforms and other items to Shishu Vatika students across the state.

According to official sources, a total of 3,10,839 children enrolled in Shishu Vatikas will receive uniforms, shoes, socks, T-shirts, track pants, caps and identity cards. For this purpose, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has written to the School and Mass Education Department seeking approval of ₹1,000 per child.

"While Shishu Vatika has been opened in 45,000 primary schools across the state, now children will be provided with uniforms, shoes, socks, and track pants. A total of 3,10,849 children will be given uniforms. Arrangements have been made to provide ₹1,000 per child for this purpose. The School and Mass Education Department has taken this decision with an aim to attract children to schools. If children happily go to school and it becomes a habit, they will not think of dropping out. This will help in reducing the dropout rate," said School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

Meanwhile, enrolment in government schools has touched 41,31,024 students from Class I to VIII for the academic year 2025-26. To support these students, the Samagra Shiksha programme has sanctioned ₹600 per student for school uniforms.

The initiative is expected to benefit the students from economically weaker sections, ensuring they have access to basic school necessities.