Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to refund the State GST collected on five movies released in the state, according to directions issued by the Commissionerate of CT & GST and the Finance Department.

The reimbursement will cover two Odia films, DAMaN and Delivery Boy, and three Hindi movies, Zwigato, 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report.

As per the directive, the SGST amount already collected on these films’ screenings in Odisha will be returned under the reimbursement provision.

In a letter issued on August 13, the Finance Department directed all CT & GST Territorial Range Heads to furnish information on reimbursements granted in favour of the five films.