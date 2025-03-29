Bhubaneswar: The state government will establish a medical college in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed this during the discussion on Appropriation Bill in the Assembly today.

“The Chief Minister has announced that the state government will set up a medical college in Jagatsinghpur. The government is also taking steps for the establishment of an airfield in the district,” said Paradeep MLA and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had earlier announced that medical colleges will be set up in all districts of Odisha in next five years.

In 2014, the Union Government had framed a new rule for setting up of medical colleges in all districts of the country. As per the rule, the medical colleges would be set up with 60:40 cost sharing between the Centre and the state governments.

At present, the state has altogether 13 government medical colleges. These medical colleges are affiliated to Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS).