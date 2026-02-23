Bhubaneswar: The state government has approved a proposal for construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium in Kujang area of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

The Sports and Youth Services Department of the state government has accorded in principle approval to the proposal for the construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium with gallery and a 25-metre swimming pool at Udayabata under Kujang block in Jagatsinghpur.

Paradip MLA and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain had earlier moved a proposal for entablement of a multipurpose indoor stadium in Kujang area.

The Sports and Youth Services Department has asked the Jagatsinghpur district administration to identify five acres of encroachment-free government land at Udayabata for the establishment of the indoor stadium.

The department recently sent a communique in this regard to the Jagatsinghpur district Collector.

Earlier, the state government had approved proposals to set up block-level stadiums at Kujang and Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur. The initiative is likely to play a key role in nurturing budding sporting talents in the district.