Bhubaneswar: The state government will establish as many as 30 guest houses in Bhubaneswar to provide affordable accommodations to people visiting the Odisha capital for different purposes. This was revealed by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today.

The state government will set up separate guest houses for the people of all 30 districts. Each of these guest houses will have 100 rooms for the people who are visiting the capital city to avail healthcare or for any other purposes, said the Revenue Minister.

“These people often face inconvenience for their short stay in the capital city. On occasions, they are being forced to spend huge sums to get accommodations in hotels and lodges here. With the establishment of 30 guest houses, these issues will be solved,” he stated.

The state government will establish a guest house for each district. Each guest house will be named after one district, revealed Pujari.

“The guest houses will have altogether 3,000 rooms for the people coming from the far-flung places of the state to the capital city to avail various services,” he said.