Berhampur: Odisha Government will establish a Shakti corridor by linking all the Shakti peeths of the state, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

A Shakti corridor will be set up connecting all the Shakti peeths including Maa Biraja Temple, Maa Mangala Temple, Maa Bhagabati Temple, Maa Ugratara Temple, Maa Narayani Temple, Maa Tara Tarini Temple, Maa Kalijai Temple and Maa Bhairavi Temple. The announcement in this regard will be made soon," Parida said after offering prayer at Tara Tarini temple on the occasion of last Tuesday of the month of Chaitra during her visit to Ganjam district.

The Works and Tourism department will jointly set up the Shakti corridor, she said.

Speaking to media she said that the Tourism department has provided over Rs 60 crore to Ganjam district. While Rs 8 crore has been sanctioned for development of the Tara Tarini peeth, Rs 11 Crore has been provided for development of Taptapani. Funds have been allocated for Narayani Temple too.