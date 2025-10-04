Bhubaneswar: Strengthening its disaster preparedness and response mechanism, the Odisha Government has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art Disaster Management Building in Bhubaneswar.

“The preparations are nearly complete for setting up an advanced disaster management office in the capital. The Rs 200-crore project will come up near Lok Seva Bhawan and is expected to be completed within two years,” said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday.

The multi-storey structure, with underground facilities, will house major offices responsible for managing natural calamities.

“Key organisations such as the Special Relief Commissioner’s Office, Fire Services Department, and other disaster response agencies will operate under one roof. This will ensure seamless coordination among departments during emergencies,” the Minister added.

He further informed that the new building will be digitally connected with all districts to enable real-time communication and faster response.

In addition, the state government is in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs to acquire advanced technology and infrastructure support to strengthen its disaster management capabilities.