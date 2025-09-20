Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will establish Subhadra Shakti Bazaar to promote and market products manufactured by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed the Assembly on Saturday.

The first Subhadra Shakti Bazaar will be set up in Bhubaneswar, followed by similar outlets across all 30 districts, she said.

Highlighting the government’s Lakhpati Didi initiative to empower Women SHGs, Parida said that Odisha has so far created 16.36 lakh Lakhpati Didis. However, the scheme remains confined to rural areas. “Not a single Lakhpati Didi has been identified in an urban town like Rourkela,” she clarified in a written reply.

She further informed that in 2024–25, the state government has extended loans worth Rs 17,454.74 crore to 3,52,738 SHGs.