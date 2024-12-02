Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will take action against as many as 196 doctors who have been absent for a long time, informed Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the State Legislative Assembly today.

The minister was replying to a question by MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.

As of now, 196 doctors from various cadres in the state, including OMHS (Odisha Medical Health Service), OMES (Odisha Medical Education Service), and OHMS (Odisha Homeopathic Medical Service), have been on leave for an extended period, said Mahaling.

Steps are being taken to initiate appropriate action against them as per government regulations, the minister added.