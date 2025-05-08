Bhubaneswar: Despite the Odisha government’s clear directive to close all schools due to the prevailing heatwave, reports have emerged that some schools in the state have continued to remain open, defying the official summer vacation order.

Taking serious note of this violation, the School and Mass Education Department has instructed all District Education Officers (DEOs) to take immediate and strict action against such schools. A letter to this effect has been issued by Durga Prasad Mohapatra, Additional Secretary of the department.

According to the letter, the state government had announced the closure of all government, aided, and private schools from April 22, 2025, as a precautionary measure against the scorching summer temperatures. However, the department has received reports that some institutions have disregarded this order and continued operating, putting students at risk.

The department has asked the DEOs to keep a close watch on schools and enforce the summer vacation directive without exception. This move comes amid rising concerns about the health and safety of children during the intense summer heat sweeping across the state.