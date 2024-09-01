Bhubaneswar: Reiterating its commitment to transform Bhubaneswar into a world-class city, the Odisha Government said there is a need for collaboration between authorities and the public.

Attending the 42nd Foundation Day of Bhubaneswar city organised by BDA, Minister for H&UD Dept and Public Enterprises Dept and Chairman, BDA, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the city should be developed while keeping its greenery intact. The minister also said the sewerage and drainage systems have to be improved further.

He emphasised the need for strategic urban planning to accommodate the city's growing population.

Mayor Sulochana Das; Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Sing; BDA Vice Chairman N. Thirumala Naik; BDA Secretary Snigdharani Dhal, and President of the BDA Karmachari United Forum Samir Mohanty were also present in the meeting.

The Mayor underscored BDA’s critical role in making Bhubaneswar an inclusive city and addressing the challenges of climate change, which affect urban development.

The Ekamra MLA urged the BDA to prioritise projects that provide shelter for the urban homeless, noting the city's rapid growth and population increase.

The BDA Vice-Chairman reaffirmed the authority's commitment to comprehensive city development and enhancing residents' living standards.

The President of the BDA Karmachari United Forum again demanded for implementing pension scheme for BDA employees.

On the occasion, the Minister unveiled the Annual Report of BDA. Amlan Singh, son of a BDA staff member was honored for securing 97% in this year's HSC Examination, with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Earlier in the day, a free health check-up camp was organised for employees of BDA and more than 1,000 saplings were distributed to city residents at major BDA parks.