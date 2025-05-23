Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will strengthen the security arrangements at Govardhan Peeth, the seat of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi put emphasis on upgrading the security cover provided to Puri Shankaracharya while presiding over a meeting for the development of Govardhan Peeth at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here today.

The meeting held detailed discussions for development and preservation of all structures and establishments at Govardhan Peeth.

The Chief Minister asked the departments and officials concerned to work in coordination for proper execution of developmental projects at Govardhan Peeth at Puri town.

He also urged the trust board members of the Peeth to put forth various developmental issues before the state government.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister has asked Puri Collector to prepare a detailed project report for peripheral development at Govardhan Peeth.

Majhi also directed the district administration to take the necessary steps to attract more devotees and visitors to ‘Mahodadhi Alati’ (evening prayer) on Puri beach.

“The state government is committed for the development and preservation of Govardhan Peeth,” said the Chief Minister.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Aravind Padhee among others were present at the meeting.