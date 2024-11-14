Bhubaneswar: In order to reduce the study-related expenses of students of Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a waiver of their hostel expenses.

While launching the Godabarisha Primary Adarsh Vidyalaya today, Majhi declared that the school students will no longer have to pay ₹2,000 towards hostel expenses. The Government will bear the hostel expenses from its exchequer, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Government’s main focus has been the development of education, especially at the primary level. This apart, he mentioned the decision to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) at higher education this year. The move will revolutionise the education sector in the State, Majhi added.

Calling upon the students to dream big, the Chief Minister said they should work hard to achieve them.

Slamming the previous BJD Government in the State, Majhi said even though the Centre formulated NEP in 2020, the then State Government did not implement the policy to serve its political interests.

Majhi came down heavily on the previous Government by saying it conspired to ruin the future of the students of the State.

The flagship programme of the BJD Government - 5T School never improved the quality of education. In fact, the primary education’s quality reached its nadir, Majhi stated.

The challenge before the present State Government is to provide quality education to youth and engage them in nation building, the Chief Minister said.