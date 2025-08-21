Bhubaneswar: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment has directed its officers to immediately join their newly assigned places of posting, warning that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Principal Secretary Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, in a notification issued today, expressed serious concern over officers delaying or avoiding their transfer and promotion postings. The order makes it clear that all officers must join their designated places without delay and that government orders cannot be kept in abeyance under any circumstances.

The notification further stated that any officer who fails to join by August 31, 2025, where transfer orders had been issued earlier, will face disciplinary action. In addition, their salary will not be drawn from the establishment they were transferred out of.

Officials have also been cautioned against exerting any undue or external influence to alter or modify their postings.

Heads of Directorates and field establishments have been instructed to closely monitor compliance and report cases of non-joining. According to the department, the move aims to ensure the smooth functioning of offices, particularly at the grassroots level.